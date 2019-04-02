Officials are still working to get Genesee County servers back online after a ransomware attack.
A very credible source told TV5 that the servers were hacked, but the extent of information potentially taken off the computer is unknown.
The Genesee County Clerk confirmed that the servers are completely shut down.
County representatives said that the computers were attacked by a ransomware-type virus.
Representatives said the county's I.T. department was able to isolate the attack and stop the further encryption of critical information.
They said that right now the county is working on getting back what was already affected.
According to the county, most of the services impacted were internal and most public services will not be impacted. Certain information, like county records, could be limited for the time being.
County Board Coordinator Josh Freeman said that they are not sure when it will be fixed.
"Well it's a lot of information that is on lockdown right now. The ransomware virus attack locked up our files and said get with us and we will give you a dollar amount of what we want to unlock them, we have not done that. We are hopeful that one of those restore points will work for us. Our I.T. department with some outside contractors are working diligently to try that or make that happen," Freeman said.
There is no confirmed time on when the servers will be back to 100 percent, and they were still down at last check.
“Today, Genesee County’s computer networks were attacked by a ransomware-type virus. The attack held hostage our files and demanded payment for release. Our IT department was able to isolate the attack and stop the further encryption of critical information. While our networks were down today, we expect to be restored to normal use by tomorrow morning. Genesee County has been in consultation with both the Michigan State Police and the FBI concerning the matter,” Chairman of the Board of Commissioners Ted Henry said.
There is no additional information at this time.
