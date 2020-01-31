911 services are restored in all Michigan counties after a technical issue, according to Michigan State Police.
MSP said there was a technical issue while officials were attempting to update the 911 system.
Most county central dispatches will have working non-emergency phone numbers that residents can use if they can't get through to 911:
- Arenac County: (989) 846-4561
- Bay County: (989) 892-9551
- Clare County: (989) 539-7166
- Genesee County: (810) 732-9911
- Gladwin County: (989) 426-9284
- Gratiot County: (989) 875-7505
- Huron County: (989) 269-6421
- Iosco County: (989) 362-1430
- Isabella County: (989) 774-3081
- Lapeer County: (810) 667-0292
- Midland County: (989) 839-6466
- Ogemaw County: (989) 345-9911
- Oscoda County: (989) 826-3214
- Roscommon County: (989) 275-0911
- Saginaw County: (989) 797-4580
- Sanilac County: (810) 648-2000
- Shiawassee County: (989) 743-9111 or text 911
- Tuscola County (989) 673-8738 ext. 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.