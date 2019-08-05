The public is invited to attend a viewing, visitation and funeral for longtime Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson.
The viewing is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon in the conference center of the L. Brooks Patterson Building in Waterford Township and visitation is set for Wednesday and Thursday at Woodside Bible Church in Troy.
The funeral is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at the church. The burial will be private.
The 80-year-old Patterson died Saturday at his Independence Township home, months after announcing he had pancreatic cancer. He was halfway through a seventh term leading the affluent county, but said he would not seek re-election next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.