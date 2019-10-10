The popular children’s TV show “Sesame Street” is tackling the opioid crisis.
A new episode featured a muppet whose mother is battling addiction.
The segment – which is only online – is bringing awareness to an issue several families go through during the struggles of opioid addiction and recovery.
In fact, there are 5.7 million children under the age of 11 who live in households with a parent who has a substance abuse disorder.
Local child advocacy groups, like the CAN Council of Great Lakes Bay Region, are commending the episode.
The CAN Council said television programs like this can help parents and kids to talk about the struggles of addiction.
“Sesame Street opens up a dialogue and provides a way of navigating that path of talking with our children about addiction,” said Emily Yeager, president and CEO of the CAN Council of Great Lakes Bay Region.
The CAN Council offers programs and services to address child abuse and neglect.
Yeager said for parents in recovery or those simply struggling to have a conversation with their kids on opioids, having resources like this are a huge benefit.
“We know that children experience what’s in the household and whether we talk about the recovery or the addiction process with them, they have feelings about it and anxiety. And if Sesame Street can help open that dialogue and provide us with the words to use, then that’s a gift and I applaud Sesame Street for going there,” Yeager said.
The CAN Council’s Saginaw County Office is also offering a 16-week parenting class from 2 until 4:30 p.m. on Fridays starting Nov. 15.
