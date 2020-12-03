Legislation has been announced to authorize funds for victims of the Flint water crisis.
On Dec. 3, Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich (D-Flint) and Senator Jim Stamas (R-Midland) announced legislation to authorize funding to victims of the Flint water crisis. The bills will create the Flint Settlement Trust Fund and give the Michigan Strategic Fund the authority to borrow and issue bonds to fund the settlement.
“There is no time machine to undo the harm that has been inflicted on the people of Flint, but this settlement is a measure of justice for the victims of the water crisis, particularly the children who may face a lifetime of difficulties due to lead exposure,” Ananich said. “The magnitude of this settlement reflects the long-lasting consequences of the world’s worst manmade environmental disaster in history. We are committed to seeing this through.”
The Flint water crisis began on April 25, 2014, when a state-appointed emergency manager oversaw the switch of Flint’s water source to the untreated Flint River, resulting in lead being leached from pipes and contaminating the tap water in homes, businesses and schools.
As a result, at least 12 people died from Legionnaires’ disease and thousands of children were exposed to the neurotoxin. Being exposed to neurotoxin can cause learning difficulties, developmental delays and more.
The state of Michigan and defendants announced an agreement this fall on a settlement of $641.25 million for victims of the Flint water crisis. Nearly 80 percent of the funds will be reserved for victims who were under the age of 18 during the switch to the Flint River.
Stamas, who served as chairperson of the Joint Select Committee on the Flint Water Emergency, believes the settlement is an important step forward for a community that has suffered greatly.
“The people of Flint have experienced an immeasurable amount of pain that money cannot heal, but the settlement is a representation of accountability to the state and I hope it brings some closure to the families affected by the crisis,” Stamas said. “Making good on this promise is also an important step to protect Michigan’s financial standing as we end the fiscal uncertainty the crisis has created in our state.”
Residents can learn more about the Flint settlement here.
