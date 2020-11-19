Village of Sanford President Dolores Porte is glad the Four Lakes Task Force has reached a settlement to buy Boyce Hydro properties.
"I think having Boyce Hydro out of the equation is a great step in the right direction," Porte said.
The properties include the Edenville and Sanford dams for $1.5 million.
"I think by having the local community and community members at the helm, that we should have a much better future related to the dams," she said.
The Four Lakes Taskforce released a statement, saying in part that...
"The settlement is not about the value of the property, or fairness, but it is the best negotiation we could make to allow the community to extract itself from the legacy of Boyce’s ownership and move forward."
Thursday marks six months since a combination of heavy rain and dam failures led to historic flooding that ravaged parts of Mid-Michigan.
TV5 spoke with Porte in downtown Sanford just hours before the Edenville dam gave way in May. Now, Porte recalled what happened just a short time later.
"We didn't even know which streets were open to get into town,” she said. “We had downed power lines. We had sinkholes. We had leaks of all sorts. We had trees down. We were without power. We had helicopters overhead."
Now the long road to recovery continues. Porte says there will be a Christmas tree lighting in Sanford on December 11. All in an effort to put on a festive ending to a rough year.
"We're trying to make the holidays a little brighter given everything people have been through."
