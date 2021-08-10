A $95,000 settlement was reached in a case where a police chief was recorded ridiculing and arresting a citizen journalist.
In November of 2020, Matthew Wrosch of Owosso was arrested in Corunna by Police Chief Nick Chiros.
Earlier that night, Wrosch listened to a police scanner and learned that a man was threating to commit suicide. When he went to the scene, Chiros demanded Wrosch leave. In the video, Chiros told Wrosh to “shut the hell up” according to the law office representing Wrosch. Chiros said he did not care about Wrosch’s civil rights and he did not care about what Wrosch thought.
Wrosch was arrested and spent 22 hours in jail.
The Office of Glen N. Lenhoff, who represented Wrosch, approached the city of Corunna that Wrosch was prepared to file a First Amendment and Fourth Amendment lawsuit in Federal court. After negotiations, Wrosch’s case was settled for $95,000.
The Corunna City Council voted to let Chiros days after the incident.
