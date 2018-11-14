A proposed settlement says a former Michigan inmate with HIV will get $150,000 after he alleged he was given a harsher penalty for alleged sexual activity in 2012 than a non-infected prisoner.
The Grand Rapids Press reports Michigan has agreed to change its policy in assessing inmates with HIV as part of the lawsuit settlement with 47-year-old John Dorn.
He said he spent 11 months in administrative segregation, was given a higher security classification and was sent to a prison in the Upper Peninsula, while the other prisoner only lost privileges for 30 days.
The settlement awaits a judge's approval. Records say the agreement with the Michigan Department of Corrections isn't an admission of wrongdoing by either side.
Department spokeswoman Holly Kramer says "all parties are satisfied with the resolution."
