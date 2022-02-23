Genesee County Animal Control is trying to find forever homes for a group of dogs that were abandoned by their owner.
Eight dogs were found neglected at a home in Genesee County on Dec. 29. Animal control had to amputate one dog’s left rear leg after a leash was wrapped around it so tight it cut off blood circulation and became infected.
Animal control said seven of the dogs are available for adoption. The shelter is hosting an adoption event on March 19 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and is looking for volunteers.
The suspect, Christopher Hatchett, was arrested on Feb. 15. Deputies found Hatchett hiding in the trunk of a vehicle during a traffic stop, according to Genesee County Sheriff’s Office. He has been charged with torturing an animal, animal cruelty and habitual offender as he is a convicted felon, Sheriff Chris Swanson stated.
