Seven children were rescued around Genesee County in a GHOST operation Friday.
The Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team targets human traffickers, child predators and others who victimize vulnerable people.
Friday GHOST went searching 27 children across the county and rescued seven under the age of 17.
One of those children was a 16-year-old that was locked in a barn in Montrose and was being human trafficked.
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson says her 21 year old boyfriend was trafficking her.
"Her parents were terrified," Swanson said. "One thing led to another she was locked in a barn. There was a fence with barbed wire on top. And she was trafficked. Taken out of the county."
And now her boyfriend taken into custody. Heavy charges coming soon
"We continue the investigation," Swanson said. "We put a packet together and take it to Prosecutor Leyton. And I can tell you he has no mercy.
Since March, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office has performed seven GHOST operations.
Six of the seven operations in the past few months were sting operations where people thought they were meeting with either a 15, 14, or 13-year-old child for sex but instead met a Genesee County Sheriff’s Deputy.
17 arrests were made from the stings, with people being from Grand Blanc, Davison, Fenton and Flint Township.
