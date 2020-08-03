Seven Michigan State University student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19.
127 athletes and 50 staff members were tested, and no staff members tested positive.
All the athletes that tested were already in quarantine.
MSU says those who tested positive will continue to have daily check-ins with athletic trainers while in isolation.
The MSU Football team was put into quarantine after a player and staff member had tested positive in late July.
Their 14-day quarantine began July 22 and ends August 4.
