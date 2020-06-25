Central Michigan University announced in a letter to students that they recently learned of seven positive cases of COVID-19 in their campus community.
The university said there were no positive cases at the school since March 26 prior to these new cases.
The school said that faculty, staff and students must self-isolate at home until they are fully recovered if they test positive.
The university also said that they will not send out a mass announcement every time someone tests positive, but rather will reach out to individuals who may have had contact with the person.
CMU is also asking students and staff to keep the identity of positive cases private if they are aware of someone infected with the virus.
The university is continuing their slow phase by phase process of inviting staff back to work on campus.
