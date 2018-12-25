Fenton police are reporting several accidents along US-23.
Police urge drivers to avoid the area between Silver Lake and Center Road.
They also urge drivers to take extra time getting to their destinations.
Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
