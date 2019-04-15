Be careful out there!
Saginaw County Central Dispatch reports that the northbound lanes of I-675, near Exit 3 have re-opened.
This after they were closed due to several accidents in the area.
Saginaw Police said one of the accidents involved a Saginaw fire truck. Police said it was hit while blocking traffic.
There’s no word on injuries from any of the accidents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.