Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a man who called for help on Tuesday morning.
Huron County Sheriff’s officials say they had a call from a man, identified as 21-year-old Parker Haire, asking for help, but lost contact with him a short time later.
Responders from Sebewaing Fire and EMS, and Sheriff deputies set out in search of Haire, who claimed to be cold and wet and near a factory.
His cell phone indicated he was on the point of the Sebewaing River, but a search of the area using drones and K-9s turned up nothing.
Haire had reportedly attended a party in the Thomas Road area of Tuscola County the night before.
In total eight police and fire agencies, including the Michigan State Police, Tuscola County Sheriff the U.S. Coast Guard, Cass City police and fire, and Unionville fire departments joined the search.
An employee from Michigan Sugar spotted Haire’s vehicle stuck in the mud near the treatment pond on the Bay Shore Camp property, but Haire was not located.
The search was suspended Tuesday evening and is expected to resume Wednesday morning.
Police are asking that anyone with information on Haire’s whereabouts call Huron Central Dispatch at (989) 269-6421.
