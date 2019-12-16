Several people were arrested as Michigan State Police searched a home looking for a parole absconder.
On Dec. 13, troopers from the Michigan State Police Houghton Lake Post, and officers with the DNR were following up on a tip about a parole absconder.
The tip lead them to a home in Fife Lake. Troopers said the homeowner claimed the parole absconder left earlier in the day and wasn’t there; but after the homeowner agreed to let troopers search the home they found the man hiding under the box springs in the master bedroom.
Troopers then said another man was found inside the home and tried to give troopers a fake name. But using the mobile fingerprint scanner, they found out his real identify, and discovered he had a felony drug warrant out of the Flint Area Narcotics Group (FANG).
MSP said both men were arrested, along with the homeowner for harboring a fugitive.
Officials also found methamphetamine and evident of delivery when the home was searched.
