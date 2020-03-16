City and Township buildings across Mid-Michigan are closing to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced 20 new cases of COVID-19 in the state bring the total number to 53.
Bay County:
Bay County government offices in the Bay County Building will be closed to the public effective Tuesday, March 17 until March 31. The closure may be extended by the Public Health Officer or County Executive in the future depending on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic.
All employees are still expected to work as normal.
Citizens are directed to contact the department with which they need to do business by telephone as many services can be handled remotely.
The telephone numbers for all Bay County officers can be found on the county’s website at www.baycounty-mi.gov.
Burton:
The City of Burton has closed all of its city buildings/offices to the public effective immediately. City Council meetings and other scheduled meetings have been postponed until further notice.
The mayor urges residents and other needing to do business with the city to use other means including email, the city website, telephone, or the drop box in front of city hall.
Burton City employees will continue to report to work to assist through phone and email.
Caro:
Caro is closing all city facilities to the public effective immediately until April 6, 2020.
All city buildings will be restricted to city personnel only.
Payments are still being accepted by mail, online, or the drop-box located at city hall.
Grand Blanc Township
Beginning Tuesday, March 17 and until further notice, the Grand Blanc Township General Office will be closed to the public. The township’s office staff will continue to work, providing service to the public through alternative means.
Services typically rendered in person will be handled through email or other avenues.
For more information on how you can be assisted, visit the township website at www.twp.grand-blanc.mi.us/.
Saginaw County:
Beginning Monday, March 16 at 5:00 p.m. through Monday, April 6 at 8:00 a.m. all Saginaw County facilities will be closed to the public.
During the public closure, county employees will continue to report to work as scheduled.
Residents are encouraged to use online or phone options where possible to conduct county transactions. Services that cannot be accomplished online or by mail, may be rendered case-by-case by appointment.
