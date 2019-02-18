Genesee County Central Dispatch is reporting several crashes this morning, most are in the southern part of the county,
There are accidents on south bound U.S. 23 at Lahring Road, south bound I 475 at Hill Road, south bound I 75 at Holly Road and west bound I 69 at State Road.
The crashes were all reported between 5:30 and 6:00 a.m. this morning.
No injuries are reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.