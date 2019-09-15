Several crews responded to an apartment fire at East Bay Village.
On Saturday, Sept. 14 at about 11:00 p.m. the Hampton Township Public Safety Department was dispatched to 904 York St. for an oven fire.
Officials were advised that the occupant and her child were evacuating the unit.
Upon arrival, it was reported that light smoke was showing from a bottom apartment.
After further investigation, officials determined that it was a working structure fire.
Bay City Department of Public Safety, Portsmouth Township Fire Department, and Essexville Public Safety were dispatched for assistance. Deputies from the Bay County Sheriffs Office were also on scene to assist with evacuations.
There were no injuries reported during this fire.
