Several fire crews responded to a structure fire in Bay County Thursday afternoon.
The fire is happening on Wheeler Road between 9 Mile and Garfield.
It was paged out about 5 p.m.
The Auburn/Williams Fire Department responded to the scene with mutual aid from Monitor and Beaver Townships and Midland City Fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.