A fire at a business in Mayville has crews still on scene working to make sure the blaze is out.
According to officials, Mayville Fire was dispatched at 4:45 a.m. to a structure fire at Northern Log Supply.
Officials said that deputies and officers from Vassar PD responded to M24 near Lobdell Rd. and Fulton St. to direct traffic away from the fire.
An off-duty MSP trooper also assisted by evacuating homes nearby.
At this time the scene is still active, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Officials have not said if anyone was in the building or hurt during the evacuations.
There is no further information at this time.
