Five Dow sites are working to produce more than 880,000 eight-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer.
Dow announced manufacturing sites in Auburn; South Charleston, West Virginia; Seneffe, Belgium; and Hortolandia, Brazil have the necessary raw materials and packaging capabilities to make the sanitizer which will be donated to local health systems and government agencies.
In a press release, Dow said these locations are joining a facility in Stade, Germany which is already producing hand sanitizer for donation.
Dow said it doesn’t typically make hand sanitizer, but a large portion of the required raw materials are readily available at company sites.
Dow said it worked with officials in each location to understand needs and requirements. First deliveries are expected to begin this week at the following entities:
• State of Michigan
• THRIVE (Transforming Health Regionally in a Vibrant Economy), a co-led initiative between the Michigan Health Improvement Alliance and the Great Lakes Bay Regional Alliance, for distribution to area hospitals and first responders in the Great Lakes Bay Region
• State of West Virginia
• City of Charleston and South Charleston, West Virginia
• Federal Government of Belgium
• Public hospitals in the cities of Campinas, Hortolândia and Jundiaí, Brazil
“We are proud to put our global assets to work to help combat the spread of the coronavirus. The combined efforts of our five sites around the world enables us to produce and donate a tremendous amount of this much needed product to help protect human health and safety,” said Jim Fitterling, Dow’s chief executive officer. “This effort has been made possible through the swift efforts of Team Dow, in collaboration with raw material suppliers, state and federal regulatory officials and volunteers. We intend to continue producing hand sanitizer as long as raw materials are available and supply is short.”
