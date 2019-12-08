A massive fire broke out at a plant in Montcalm County.
Ten fire departments were called in when a massive fire broke out at a plant in Montcalm Township on Saturday, Dec. 7.
The fire was so hot, crews said there was very little they could do to stop it.
“Just keep it from going into surrounding buildings, we have got two fire departments down here just protecting the potato storage on this end,” said Fire Chief Cliff Dickinson. “The wind is blowing it all in that direction. It took the flames from the far end on the south end to the north. It just blew it right on through there.”
The fire happened at a factory located on Vinning Rd. just south of Peck Rd. Officials said the fire started around 10:30 last night.
No one is believed to have been inside at the time and no injuries were reported.
Nearly 1,000 Consumers Energy customers nearby lost power when the fire first started. Service was just back on just before 3 a.m.
