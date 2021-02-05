Several fishermen were rescued from the Saginaw Bay Thursday night after the ice cracked.
It happened at 7:22 p.m. near E. Cottage Grove Road and S. Kolbiaz Road in Kawkawlin.
Ten to 15 people were stranded after the ice broke, forming a 30-foot crack, Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham said. One snowmobile fell into the water during the incident.
No one was hurt and everyone was taken back to shore.
