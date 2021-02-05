GENERIC: Icy water
Stock photo

Several fishermen were rescued from the Saginaw Bay Thursday night after the ice cracked.

It happened at 7:22 p.m. near E. Cottage Grove Road and S. Kolbiaz Road in Kawkawlin.

Ten to 15 people were stranded after the ice broke, forming a 30-foot crack, Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham said. One snowmobile fell into the water during the incident.

No one was hurt and everyone was taken back to shore.

Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.