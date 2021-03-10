Five students and two staff members at Handy Middle School have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past two weeks, according to Bay City Public Schools Superintendent Stephen Bigelow.
“The positive cases have been spread out throughout the two-week period, but have necessitated large numbers of quarantines for both students and staff,” Bigelow said.
On Tuesday night, school officials announced students would return to remote learning on Wednesday, March 10. Remote learning will continue through Thursday, March 25.
Students will start Wednesday as an "A" schedule. A full schedule can be seen here.
