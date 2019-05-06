An attempted traffic stop sparked a chase with police that ended with a crash.
Flint Police said that around 10:55 p.m. on May 2, officers tried to stop a 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix for a traffic violation.
Instead of stopping, police said the driver took off northbound on N. Dort Highway.
During the chase, the Grand Prix disregarded several traffic lights while speeding, police said.
When the driver approached the intersection of N. Dort Highway and Franklin Avenue, the vehicle lost control and hit a Chevrolet Impala that was southbound on S. Dort Highway.
The Impala had five people inside, all were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
The driver of the Grand Prix was taken into custody and also treated for minor injuries.
The investigation is ongoing. It’s unclear if drugs or alcohol were contributing factors.
If you have any information, contact Sgt. Cholyonda Brown at 810-237-6899.
