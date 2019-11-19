There were several injuries after a “large fight” broke out at a Ferris State University residence hall.
The university’s Department of Public Safety said that at around 2:40 a.m. on Nov. 19 the fight, which involved about eight people, happened on the third floor of Miller Hall on the Big Rapids campus.
Several of those involved were Ferris students, while several are unknown at this time, according to police.
Investigators said a blunt weapon was also used by one or more of the suspects.
There were several injuries, although none are considered serious.
The investigation is ongoing, and officials say there is no threat to the campus community.
