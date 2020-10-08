Koegel Meats confirms that production has been impacted after several employees tested positive for COVID-19.
John Koegel confirmed to TV5 that a couple of weeks ago the first employees tested positive for the virus.
He said they did testing at the facility, off Bristol Road near Bishop Airport in Flint, and found some employees were COVID-positive, just asymptomatic.
Mr. Koegel did say that everyone seems to be doing ok and added “prayers for our employees”.
Koegel Meats is considered an essential industry, and as such follows CDC guidelines for essential industries, Mr. Koegel said.
He did not comment on how many employees have tested positive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.