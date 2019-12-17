Multiple marijuana vape products sold in mid-Michigan have been recalled.
The Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) issues recalls Tuesday after products failed testing for Vitamin E Acetate.
The MRA said many vape cartridges included in the recall had Vitamin E Acetate levels 500 times the limit allowed, which is 100 parts per million.
Labels on the product will show the license number of the facility and a tag number for the product.
The following products were impacted by the recall:
Products from Elite Wellness in Bay City, License Number PC-000031:
Cereal Cart 1G 1A4050100000643000001005
- Fruit Loops – Vitamin E detected at 68432 ppm
- Trix – Vitamin E detected at 20192 ppm
- Frankenberry – Vitamin E detected at 44994 ppm
Dank Vape 1G – 1A4050100000643000001058
- Durban Poison – Vitamin E detected at 53755 ppm
- Mimosa – Vitamin E detected at 57011 ppm
- Tangie – Vitamin E detected at 65174 ppm
Products from Elite Wellness in Mount Morris, License Number PC-000162:
Cereal Cart – 1A4050100001771000000117
- Honey Nut Cherios – Vitamin E detected at 15738 ppm
- Trix – Vitamin E detected at 105 ppm
- Cocoa Puffs – Vitamin E detected at 25693 ppm
- Captain – Vitamin E detected at 15497 ppm
Monopoly Cart – 1A4050100001771000000130
- Grape Soda – Vitamin E detected at 14277 ppm
- Gelato – Vitamin E detected at 156 ppm
Royal Highness Princess Pie – 1A4050100001771000000073
Vitamin E detected at 23470 ppm
Savage Stick Sundae Driver – 1A4050100001771000000136
Vitamin E detected at 60299 ppm
Caregiver products from Larren Investments, (grower license number GR-A-00059) include:
- WCE Blueberry Distillate – Vitamin E detected at 262 ppm
- 1A4050100003AFD000000110
- WCE Gelato Distillate – Vitamin E detected at 2434 ppm
- 1A4050100003AFD000000111
- WCE Sour Diesel Distillate – Vitamin E detected at 229 ppm
- 1A4050100003AFD000000112
- WCE Skywalker OG Distillate – Vitamin E detected at 260 ppm
- 1A4050100003AFD000000114
Anyone who purchased these products should return them to where they bought them for proper disposal.
Anyone who experienced symptoms from the products can report adverse reactions to 517-284-8599.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.