Several professors from universities across Michigan wrote an open letter to Gov.Gretchen Whitmer asking her to protect students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"As faculty members from a number of public universities across the state of Michigan, we are asking for your leadership in the protection of all students, our colleagues actively engaged in providing the public good of education as well as those in the communities that support this endeavor. We are requesting that you mandate that classes that don’t require face-to-face teaching as part of their pedagogy (as determined by faculty and departments that teach these classes) must meet fully online. We are also requesting that you set requirements for levels of testing, data reporting, contact tracing and quarantining, per epidemiological recommendations (e.g., GTU study)," the letter states.
The letter states that a return to the classroom puts students and staff at risk.
"We are asking you to step in, either to move most university classes online (except those whose pedagogies absolutely will not work online) or to offer clear regulations about how in-person standards must be maintained and what situations must trigger a return to primarily online learning," the letter reads.
The first signatures were collected on Aug. 18 after cases of the virus were reported at universities across the state.
Since then, at least 82 cases have been associated with students returning to Central Michigan University.
Most of the professors who have signed the open letter so far are from Grand Valley State University and Central Michigan University.
Governor Whitmer's office issued the following statement:
“The governor respects MSU’s decision, no doubt made after careful consideration of all the factors facing the university. Given the current state of the virus, there’s no one-size-fits-all solution. The governor and her departments will continue to provide data and other resources for our schools, colleges, and universities as they review their next steps and decide what path is best for their institution. It’s important that they continue to work closely with their local health departments. College presidents must continue to follow the science and data to make the best decisions they can to keep people safe.”
You can read the full letter here.
