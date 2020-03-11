Several Michigan universities will be moving to online classes due to coronavirus concerns.
The universities made the announcements on Wednesday, March 11 - a day after two coronavirus cases were confirmed in Michigan.
Central Michigan University, Michigan State University, University of Michigan Oakland University and Michigan Technological University are all suspending in-person classes.
Oakland University said they will be canceling classes Thursday and Friday and then moving to remote learning on Monday March 16.
CMU said the change will take place after spring break and run through March 20.
“The choice to move face-to-face classes online and cancel campus events was not an easy one, but we felt it was prudent to exercise an abundance of caution in the interest of our community’s health and well-being,” CMU President Bob Davies said. “We will continue to monitor the developing situation and make adjustments to our plans as information becomes available; we urge all students, faculty, staff and parents to closely monitor our CMU coronavirus updates page for frequent updates.”
The university posted on its website that as the spread of COVID-19 continues, their top priority continues to be the health and safety of the CMU community. The university said there are no known cases of COVID-19 at CMU, but there are now two confirmed cases in Michigan.
Students should not return to campus following spring break. All face-to-face classes at the university's main campus in Mt. Pleasant, and all satellite campuses through the U.S. - with the exception of military bases - will move to an online format.
In addition, the university is canceling all university-sponsored events or gatherings of more than 50 people through March 31.
CMU's Student Food Pantry will remain open on Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information on the CMU cancellation, click here.
MSU's suspension started at noon on Wednesday, March 11 and will last until April 20.
MSU learned about a probable case linked to the campus, which the Ingham County Health Department is investigating and monitoring.
“We are continuing to work with faculty and staff laboratory and performance classes, and the university will provide additional guidance,” the university wrote in a statement.
The campus will remain open, but the university is evaluating large events already scheduled.
Students who stayed at a high-risk area for novel coronavirus during spring break is advised to follow CDC and U.S. Border Patrol guidelines for self-isolation for 14 days. The university asks students complete their self-isolation at their permanent homes, but the university said it is prepared to assist students who don’t have that option.
Faculty and staff should work with their supervisor for medical accommodations, including working remotely.
After originally saying they would continue in-person classes, the University of Michigan chose to suspend in-person classes.
U of M classes are canceled Thursday and Friday. Online classes will begin Monday March 16 through April 21.
Michigan Tech has also suspended face-to-face classes effective Monday, March 16 until Friday, April 17.
Michigan Tech said any student or employee who has completed travel to either a Level 2 or Level 3 country or believe they may have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus will not be allowed to return to campus for a 14-day period. If you are an employee or student and you believe you have been exposed to the virus, please contact the university via email at covid-19@mtu.edu.
In the Mid-Michigan area, Delta College, University of Michigan - Flint, Kettering University, and Saginaw Valley State University are also keeping face-to-face classes.
UM-Flint does not have any plans to cancel upcoming large gatherings or classes at this time.
Saginaw Valley State University said its classes and university operations will continue as normal.
SVSU said in a statement that during a conference call with the Saginaw County Public Health Department, they were told the area remains at low risk for the virus as of March 11.
SVSU expects to receive updated guidance from the governor's office later on Wednesday, March 11.
Kettering University said it will post regular updates here.
Wayne State University said they will extend their spring break and cancel all classes until March 23. A committee is taking a look at alternative options to limit face-to-face classes.
Wayne State said that housing and dining will remain open. You can read the university's full update here.
TV5 will update as the situation evolves.
