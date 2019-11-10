The cold has settled in Mid-Michigan and a blast of snow is on its way.
The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories in multiple Mid-Michigan counties.
Sanilac County is under a warning from 4 a.m. to 5 a.m. Monday.
Huron County is under a warning from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.
Tuscola, Lapeer, Shiawassee and Genesee counties are under an advisory from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.
