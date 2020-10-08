Several militia members, or militia associates have been arrested, accused of helping in a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and potentially overthrow Michigan’s government. They are accused of plotting to target law enforcement and attack the state Capitol building.
The announcement comes after six others were federally charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at her vacation home in reaction to what they viewed as her “uncontrolled power,” according to a criminal complaint unsealed Thursday in federal court.
The suspects are known members of the militia group Wolverine Watchmen, or associates of Wolverine Watchmen, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel.
The following 7 individuals were charged under Michigan's anti-terrorism law by Attorney General Nessel.
They are suspected of attempting to identify the homes of law enforcement officers to “target them, made threats of violence intended to instigate a civil war.” They also planned and trained for an operation to attack the Michigan Capitol building and to kidnap government officials, including the governor, Dana Nessel said.
• Paul Bellar, 21, of Milford: CLICK HERE FOR CHARGING DOCUMENTS
- Providing material support for terrorist acts – a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine;
- Gang membership – a 20-year felony, which may be served as a consecutive sentence; and
- Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.
• Shawn Fix, 38, of Belleville: CLICK HERE FOR CHARGING DOCUMENTS
- Providing material support for terrorist acts – a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine; and
- Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.
• Eric Molitor, 36, of Cadillac: CLICK HERE FOR CHARGING DOCUMENTS
- Providing material support for terrorist acts – a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine; and
- Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively
Michael Null, 38, of Plainwell: CLICK HERE FOR CHARGING DOCUMENTS
- Providing material support for terrorist acts – a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine; and
- Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.
• William Null, 38, of Shelbyville: CLICK HERE FOR CHARGING DOCUMENTS
- Providing material support for terrorist acts – a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine; and
- Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.
• Pete Musico, 42, and Joseph Morrison, 42, who live together in Munith:
CLICK HERE MUSICO'S CHARGING DOCUMENT
CLICK HERE FOR MUNITH'S CHARGING DOCUMENT
- One count each of threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine;
- One count each of gang membership, a 20-year felony that may be served as a consecutive sentence;
- One count each of providing material support for terrorist acts; and
- One count each for carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.
Michael Null, William Null and Molitor were arraigned on Oct. 8 before Antrim County Magistrate Jessica Allmand. A cash bond of $250,000 was set for William and Michael Null, while Molitor’s bond was send at $250,000, 10 percent. Their probable cause conferences are set for 1 p.m. Oct. 14, and their preliminary exams are scheduled for Oct. 21.
Musico and Morrison are expected to be arraigned on Oct. 9 2 p.m. in Jackson County. Fix is in custody, and his arraignment is pending in Antrim County.
