An investigation is underway after a vehicle hit several people, including two children who were in a stroller.
It happened at around 10 p.m. on June 3 on Peppermill Road, north of Morris Road, in Lapeer County’s Lapeer Township.
The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office said three adults and two children in a double stroller were on the north lane of the bridge on Peppermill Road, in the lane of travel, when they were hit.
The driver, a 22-year-old woman from Lapeer County, was northbound at the time.
Investigators said the area doesn’t have street lights, and the people walking were wearing dark clothing.
The victims included a 27-year-old woman who was pushing the stroller and a 24-year-old man who was also pushing the stroller.
Both were taken to the hospital, where the man was treated and released. The woman is still in critical condition.
The two children, both boys, aged 3-and-4-years old, were also taken to the hospital. The 4-year-old was treated and released. The 3-year-old is also in critical condition at last check.
The third adult, who is the mother of the children, was not hurt.
Deputies said it does not appear that driving, speed, or intoxicants were a factor on the part of the driver.
There is a witness to the crash, and the investigation is ongoing.
