Several people are injured and two passed away after a collision on S. Dort Highway near Kent St. in Flint.
On Friday at 3:16 a.m., police responded to the scene. The investigation revealed the victim’s vehicle, a maroon Dodge Charger, was traveling southbound and struck a Consumers Energy dump truck that was traveling southbound on S. Dort Highway.
Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Flint Police. Three other victims were transported to Hurley Medical Center, two were listed in critical condition, and one is in serious condition, police said. Another victim was transported in good condition.
Speed, alcohol, or drugs are believed to be factors in the collision. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with more information about this incident can contact Det. Randy Matteson at 810-237-6816.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.