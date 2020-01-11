Several roads are closed across Mid-Michigan due to bad weather.
Saginaw County states that due to the accumulation of sleet and freezing rain, the roadway conditions are rapidly deteriorating with some roads being extremely hazardous. The county is also experiencing flooding due to large amounts of rain that has fallen.
The following roads in Saginaw County are closed or are in danger of closing:
- Riverview between Dixie and Rook
- Courtney between Moresville and Willard
- Boardwalk west of Bay Rd.
- Mack between Tathum and King
- Curtis west of Dixie
The following roads in Bay County are closed or are in danger of closing:
- John F. Kennedy in Veterans Memorial Park
TV5 will keep you updated on these road conditions are more information becomes available.
