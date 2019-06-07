Several people were seriously hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Isabella County.
The sheriff’s department said it happened on June 6 at around 3 p.m. at the corner of Weidman and Meridian Roads in Nottawa Township.
Witnesses told deputies the driver of a Dodge Charger failed to yield to the right-of-way traffic at the intersection and collided with a GMC Pickup.
The driver of the Charger, an 18-year-old man, and his passengers, a 42-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man, are all from the Weidman area. They were all eventually airlifted to different hospitals.
The driver of the pickup truck, a 62-year-old man from the Lake area, was also injured.
The conditions of those involved is unclear at this point.
The investigation continues.
