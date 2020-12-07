Several people who attended testimony given by Rudy Giuliani to the Michigan House Oversight Committee on Dec. 2 must quarantine through at least Dec. 12 due to COVID-19 exposure, according to the Ingham County Health Department.
Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s attorney, went to the hospital for the virus on Dec. 6.
The Ingham County Health Department has worked with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on the issue.
State health officials, including Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, are in agreement, given the course of illness, it is extremely likely Giuliani was contagious during his testimony.
People are contagious with COVID-19 two days prior to symptom onset or a positive COVID-19 test if asymptomatic, the health department said, adding Giuliani’s hospitalization on Sunday is highly indicative of onset prior to Saturday making Wednesday a likely exposure date.
Anyone attending the testimony who did not wear a face covering must quarantine, according to the health department.
People who were within six feet of Giuliani for 15 minutes, which can be cumulative rather than a single 15-minute period (regardless of mask usage), must also quarantine, according to the health department.
“Unfortunately, Mayor Giuliani has been hospitalized with COVID-19. His hospitalization comes only days after being in a confined conference room in Lansing for several hours without a mask,” said Linda Vail, Ingham County health officer. “Adding to my concern is that many attendees were also unmasked. This is the highest level of risk. Those who were present without a mask and those who were within six feet of Mayor Giuliani must quarantine for the safety of others. I wish Mayor Giuliani a full and speedy recovery.”
Typically, a close contact is someone who was within six feet of a COVID-19 positive person for 15 minutes cumulative. Close contacts to positive people must quarantine following COVID-19 exposure.
The CDC cites other factors to consider when determining a close contact, including the duration of exposure, if the infected person was likely to generate respiratory aerosols, and other environmental factors such as crowding, adequacy of ventilation and whether exposure was indoors or outdoors.
These factors were present during the hearing, increasing the risk of transmission, the health department said.
The health department is suggesting everyone who attended the testimony to quarantine.
Quarantine and monitoring ends on Dec. 17 for those who attended the testimony at the Anderson House Office Building.
