Severe thunderstorms on Saturday brought heavy winds, and for one abandoned building on East Genesee in Saginaw, those winds may have been the final blow.
"The heavy winds finally got ahold of the deteriorated building in the parapet area that was weakest and finally caused a minor collapse on that,” said Darrin Jerome, chief inspector of the city of Saginaw.
That minor collapse is highlighting a major concern that more bricks might become dislodged and fall.
Jerome said the building is owned by the Saginaw County Land Bank, and that the county and city representatives are meeting to decide the building's fate.
One potential option is demolition.
"It's to the point where it has to be thought about a little more seriously than it was in the past because it's now deteriorated farther and something needs to be done,” Jerome said.
Jerome said in the past, the building underwent minor repairs to extend its life in the hope that someone eventually would buy it and give it the makeover it needed.
Now, Jerome said demolishing the building may be the more likely option.
"It would be the loss of a historic building of course. Our department and the city definitely doesn't like that,” Jerome said.
Jerome said ideally a historic building like this one would be restored and repaired. But that's not always realistic, especially when falling bricks can be deadly.
"It could certainly injure all the way up to death. These buildings were built in the late 1800s to early 1900s. When they come down, it could cause some serious damage or injury to people,” Jerome said.
Nobody was around to fall victim to the crumbling bricks, this time.
Jerome said the city and county hope to have more answers regarding the building's future within a few days.
