The National Weather Service is surveying the destruction left behind in Genesee County, trying to determine if a third tornado was responsible.
Dozens of homes in Flushing were damaged. One was completely lifted off its foundation.
“It was very, very loud,” said Joan Corwin, resident at the Camelot Villa Mobile Home Park in Flushing.
High winds ravaged through Corwin’s mobile home park Thursday night. The winds were so severe she took shelter.
“When it all started I just ran into my bedroom and hid in my closet. I sat in there and said a prayer. Then before I knew, it was all done and over,” Corwin said.
The storm may have been over, but the destruction will impact the area for days.
There have not been any reports of serious injuries or deaths so far.
But more than a dozen mobile homes were badly damaged.
An empty trailer was lifted completely off the foundation and wrapped around a tree.
“I’ve never seen any kind of damage like this. It’s crazy,” said Tom Nagengast, resident.
Nagengast is still in shock from what the high winds caused.
“I just feel fortunate I’m 200 feet away. I’m missing some skirting and stuff on my house, but nothing I can’t take care of myself. And his place is completely gone,” Nagengast said.
As for Corwin, she is thankful it wasn’t worse.
“I thank God because I think he protected my house. As my skirting was off, my kids came over and found most of it and put it back on,” she said.
Residents at the mobile home park said they are grateful for technology and the news media to let them know severe weather was coming.
