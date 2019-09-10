GENERIC: Power outage

Power is being restored to Mid-Michigan customers after Tuesday's severe thunderstorms.

Consumers Energy customers in the following counties are experiencing outages:

  • Bay County: 11 customers
  • Genesee County: 1 customer
  • Midland County: 141 customers

Thousands of DTE Energy customers in the thumb-area have lost power as well:

  • Huron County: 3 customers
  • Lapeer County: 484 customers
  • Sanilac County: 152 customers
  • Tuscola County: 1,331 customers

