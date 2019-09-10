Mid-Michigan residents are losing power ahead of severe thunderstorms due to high winds and rain.
Residents in the following counties are experiencing outages:
- Isabella 76
- Midland 706
- Gratiot 1
- Saginaw 1
- Genesee 2,673
- Tuscola between 501-2,500
- Clare 3
- Bay 173
- Shiawassee 1
- Sanilac 2,100
Stay with TV5 and the First Warn 5 weather team as we update you during the severe storms.
