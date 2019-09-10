GENERIC: Power outage

Mid-Michigan residents are losing power ahead of severe thunderstorms due to high winds and rain.

Residents in the following counties are experiencing outages:

  • Isabella 76
  • Midland 706
  • Gratiot 1
  • Saginaw 1
  • Genesee 2,673
  • Tuscola between 501-2,500
  • Clare 3
  • Bay 173
  • Shiawassee 1
  • Sanilac 2,100

Stay with TV5 and the First Warn 5 weather team as we update you during the severe storms.

