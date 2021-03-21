Severe Weather Awareness Week has kicked off for the State of Michigan. It runs from today, March 21st, to this Saturday the 27th, per a proclamation from Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
The goal of Severe Weather Awareness Week is to inform the public about severe weather safety, so that you can be better prepared if severe weather strikes.
This whole week, the First Warn 5 weather team will be bringing you severe weather tips and tricks, and some fun facts.
Today's topic is: How to Stay Informed.
When severe weather strikes, there are multiple ways to stay informed. One of the first sources of information available to you is TV5. The First Warn 5 weather team will cut-in during severe weather situations, while also running a crawl in red at the bottom of your television screen. During the cut-in, the Pinpoint Doppler - Live from MBS can be utilized to show storm location, even all the way down to your local street. It can also show expected arrival times by city/town of severe thunderstorms and (if any) tornadoes that are present on radar. During severe weather coverage, there is also information on wnem.com/weather, and wnem.com/weather/alerts. The WNEM app also has weather information linked right to it.
The NOAA Weather Radio (NWR) is another way of receiving weather information during a severe situation. Now the NWR always has 24/7 weather forecasts, but any advisories, watches, and warnings, are broadcast through this device as well. Usually, a specific radio set is required to receive this signal, because the broadcast frequency is higher than that of standard FM broadcasting.
The Emergency Alert System (EAS) is another form of severe weather information disbursement. This is that recognizable beeping tone you'll sometimes hear on the radio or television. During a severe weather situation, the National Weather Service can send watches and warnings out over radios and televisions using this system.
Overall, these are all tried-and-true ways to know what is happening during a severe weather situation, right down to the minute. And remember, if you are in your house during a severe weather situation, turn up the television or radio loud enough to hear in other rooms, or on your lowest floor, while you head to your safe-space.
WNEM and the First Warn 5 weather team are committed to keeping you and your family safe during a severe weather situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.