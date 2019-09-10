Several communities are left cleaning up after severe storms rolled through Mid-Michigan Tuesday night.
Midland, Saginaw, Sanilac and Tuscola counties were all under tornado warnings at some point Tuesday night.
Gladwin, Bay, Midland, Lapeer, Tuscola, Shiawassee, Sanilac, Saginaw, Huron, Genesee counties were all under severe thunderstorm warnings as well.
Most areas saw rain, thunder, lightning and some hail.
The National Weather Service has yet to confirm if a tornado actually touched down anywhere in Mid-Michigan.
Regardless, several trees were reported down because of the severe weather.
