Crews from Consumers Energy are trying to restore power to parts of Saginaw after the area was hit by some wild weather.
"Wow, I'm just glad, I mean I’m glad everybody is fine," said Ernestina Rosas.
Rosas says this is a day she'll never forget, and the damage severe thunderstorms left behind.
Wicked winds caused part of a tree to snap, it landed in a home's driveway on two cars.
It damaged the front porch and a gutter.
Rosas is a next-door neighbor.
"I seen the rain just coming down really fast and then everything started moving,” she said. “I had a table back there, the chair it started flying so I ran in the garage trying to take shelter."
That's when another tree came down, bringing a power pole with it. Rosas says she can't believe how fast everything happened.
"It was unreal. I mean I didn't think it was going to be this bad," Rosas said.
A generator is the only thing keeping the lights on at the Rosas residence.
The angry clouds that pounded her community are long gone. Now she is looking forward to more tranquil weather in the days ahead.
"Oh, I just hope they get all this debris cleaned up and we go back to living," she said.
The owner of the car that was damaged did not want to go on camera but said he purchased it just two weeks ago.
