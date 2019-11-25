A water main break at a Genesee County elementary school has forced the school to close.
School officials at LakeVille Community Schools said there won’t be school for Columbiaville Elementary on Tuesday.
A sewer backup into the elementary school basement was discovered Friday.
The school originally thoughts it was a clogged line and called a company to clean it out. It was later found to be a possible break in the sewer line.
School officials said they were able to hold school Monday with modified bathroom use. The bathrooms used were on a separate sewer line.
While digging to repair the sewer line, a contractor hit and broke the main water line.
Officials said students and staff weren’t exposed to any contaminants. They are working with the Health Department to make sure the school will be safe to open after Thanksgiving break.
