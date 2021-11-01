An accused trafficker was sentenced to jail after deputies in Genesee County rescued a teenage girl from sex trafficking in February.

Shawn Randle pleaded no contest to all of his charges including human trafficking a minor for commercial sexual activity, child sexually abusive activity, possession of child sexually abusive material, and three counts of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree.

Randle was sentenced on Nov. 1 to a minimum of 72 months and a maximum of 20 years in prison with 633 days of credit. He’s been ordered to pay $538 in fees and costs.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Randle on Feb. 7. The teen was sex trafficked four to five times a day for three months, according to Sheriff Chris Swanson.

Sheriff: GHOST team rescues young teen from sex trafficking, arrests suspect The Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team has rescued a young teenage girl from sex trafficking and arrested the accused trafficker.

Swanson said Randle took advantage of the girl and advertised her on social media, which is how the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team found her. The teen was from a vulnerable family and Randle used that to mentally control her, Swanson said, adding he provided her with food, shelter, and clothing.