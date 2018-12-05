Survivors of sexual assault in Mid-Michigan and across the state will soon be able to follow their sexual assault kit through each step of the investigative process.
This after more than 11,000 untested rape kits were found in an abandoned Detroit Police facility and similar situations state, and nationwide.
The new tracking system, called Track-Kit was piloted earlier this year in Calhoun County, and was rolled out to nine counties in Southwest Michigan in November.
After beginning in Southwest Michigan, the phased rollout will work its way up the west side of the Lower Peninsula, through the Upper Peninsula, and then down the east side of the Lower Peninsula.
Plans call for the system to launch in Genesee, Saginaw, Bay, and Midland Counties, among others, before the beginning of spring. Statewide implementation should be complete in the summer of 2019.
“This system serves as another safeguard to help prevent a stockpile of untested sexual assault evidence kits while enhancing a survivor’s ability to monitor the status of testing,” Gov. Rick Snyder said. “I thank my state and local partners for working together to give survivors of sexual assault access to information that can help them find justice and begin healing.”
Some of the significant features of the Track-Kit system, as designed for and implemented in Michigan, include:
- Listing local, state and national resources for survivors.
- Email notifications to law enforcement agencies for when kits are ready for pickup at health care facilities, at other law enforcement agencies, or at the forensic science laboratory.
- User-configurable reporting functions.
- Online chat and phone user support, 24 hours a day.
Kits collected prior to system’s implementation will not be accessible through the new system.
Visit www.michigan.gov/crimevictims to view a video about the new sexual assault kit tracking system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.