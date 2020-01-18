Criminal sexual conduct charges have been filed in Michigan against two priests who worked in the Catholic diocese of Marquette.
The charges against Gary Allen Jacobs of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Roy Joseph were announced Friday by Attorney General Dana Nessel's office.
The 74-year-old Jacobs faces seven counts of criminal sexual conduct for the alleged abuse of a child between the ages of 13 and 16 and a child under 13 years.
The 52-year-old Joseph, who lives in India, is charged in connection with an incident that occurred on or about Feb. 21, 2006, while he worked in Marquette County.
