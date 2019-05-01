A Mid-Michigan man was sentenced after pleading guilty to nearly a dozen felonies related to trying to meet up with a "teenager."
Justin Fountain, 41, was sentenced to 23 months-to-seven-years in prison, according to Tuscola County Prosecutor Mark Renee.
He plead guilty to five counts of using a computer to commit a crime and six counts of accosting a minor from immoral purposes.
Fountain was arrested in October after he set up a meeting with who he thought was a 15-year-old over the internet.
He wasn’t talking to a teenager, he was talking to people from the group “989 Child Predator Exposures.”
To watch our in-depth story about the group, click here
While the group doesn’t normally involve the police, they decide to let law enforcement know after they claim Fountain said he wanted to bring two 2-year-olds along with him.
Fountain was given a sentence of 23 months to seven years on the computer crimes and 23 months to four years on the accosting charges.
The sentences will be served at the same time.
